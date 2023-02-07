 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google reviewing MeitY directive to block loan, betting apps: Sources

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Along with online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay, Meity's ban list includes Kreditbee, Ola Avail Finance, and a few home loan and B2B lending apps.

Google is reviewing a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directive to block more than 200 loan and betting apps, which includes lending platforms like Kissht, PayU-backed LazyPay, KreditBee and Ola Avail Finance, according to sources close to the developments.

“Google has received a government request to restrict apps from the Play Store in India. It is currently evaluating the order and will restrict apps as appropriate after a thorough review,” said a source.

Google declined to comment on the matter. KreditBee and Ola Avail Finance did not respond to Moneycontrol queries.

"The Kissht app is currently operating smoothly for our customers across India. While we haven't received any formal notification on the status of our app, we are aware of the development and are seeking clarity from the concerned authorities. We are hopeful that this will be resolved soon without interrupting services for our existing users," the company said.