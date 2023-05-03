 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Freshworks clocks first-ever operating profit at $3.9 million, revenue up 20% YoY in Q1CY23

Bhavya Dilipkumar
May 03, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

The SaaS firm had a free cash flow of $9.1 million in the quarter under review up from negative $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) giant Freshworks on Wednesday reported consolidated revenue of $138 million, up around 20% year-on-year for Q1CY23 and delivered its first-ever quarterly adjusted operating profit of $3.9 million as a public company.

During Q4 of 2022, the company reported a revenue of $133 million with an operating loss of $2.8 million. The SaaS firm attributed the growth in Q1 revenue and operating profit to new customer addition during the quarter.

“We exceeded our financial estimates for revenue growth and delivered our first quarter of non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) operating profit as a public company. More companies are taking advantage of the opportunity to buy software that is designed to scale to meet their IT and customer needs," said  Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and Founder of Freshworks while announcing the earnings.

Freshworks'  GAAP (loss) from operations was $48.1 million as against $47.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. In Q4 of 2022, the loss was at $60.6 million. The company's net loss was at $43.5 million in Q1 of 2023  as against $50 million in Q1 of 2022, down 13% year-on-year.