 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Evolving digital commerce will soon leave e-commerce irrelevant: ONDC chief

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

ONDC CEO T Koshy says that the network is going to balloon because it is going to drive innovation – from the buying applicaton in giving the consumer a specialised, personalised experience to helping many small and medium enterprises find a market not just in India, but internationally.

(Representative Image)

E-commerce, as it is known today, will become irrelevant as India’s interoperable online commerce network allows small businesses to innovate and sell their products independent of a few big platforms, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) chief T Koshy said at the India Fintech Conclave organised by Moneycontrol last week.

"It's like everybody having a Web page. Everybody will have their digital catalogue on ONDC. Then you will have specialised buying applications who, based on the kind of clientele they are dealing with - it could be elite customers, mid-segment, people from the villages, will help their clients source what is good for them, not what is pushed by somebody else,” he said.

“There is going to be a fundamental shift in the way commerce is running. Ecommerce as it is today will cease to be relevant. It will become one more distribution channel for the product owner,” he said.

The network has initiated a strategy to boost purchases of food, grocery, and home décor items by providing discount coupons to users. It plans to run the discounts through March to scale the number of transactions per day on the network to 5,000 from 200 now, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.