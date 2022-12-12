 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Doglapan book review: An angry and indignant Ashneer Grover doesn’t hold back in this tell-all memoir

Chandra R Srikanth
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

The ousted co-founder and MD of fintech unicorn BharatPe is at his controversial, provocative, and polarising best as he goes about blaming a series of actors for his cataclysmic fall from being a hugely successful startup operator.

“If you choose to work with your spouse, there should be no hesitation in designating them as co-founders as well as giving them a seat on the board”

“It is important to remember that the investor is just another vendor”

“To my mind, the concept of a related-party transaction in India is totally irrelevant.”

“Rajnish (Rajnish Kumar, former SBI chairman) was my fourth hiring mistake — the other three being Suhail Sameer (CEO), Jasneet (CHRO) and Sumeet Singh (GC).”

“I wrote to Sequoia that they should call off the dogs. This peeved Shailendra (Singh), who, in turn, called Micky Malka (Ribbit Capital), to tell him that I was becoming too big for my boots.

“Put yourself first, always. Liquidate your stock at every secondary sale opportunity”