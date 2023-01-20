 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Davos 2023: Let the world think Byju’s is struggling, give us 6 months, says Byju Raveendran

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

In a chat with Moneycontrol, Bjyu’s founder Byju Raveendran and co-founder Divya Gokulnath exuded confidence about turning profitable on a company level over the next quarter. They also spoke about exiting some branding contracts to optimise costs.

Byju's co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath

Byju’s, India’s most-valued startup, has been surrounded by controversies since last year as the edtech titan came under fire for a number of reasons including accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses and mass layoffs.

In fact, the last six to eight months have particularly been tough for the company, with its founder Byju Raveendran having sleepless nights amid rising criticism over its accounting controls and sales strategies.

However, Raveendran, and his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath are confident of turning the tide and are anticipating a “much better” 2023 for the world’s most-valued edtech firm. Raveendran and Gokulnah expect Byju’s to turn profitable on the company level over the next quarter and achieve profitability on a consolidated level by the next fiscal.

In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of The World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town Davos, the two founders talked about what’s in store for 2023 and how they see Byju’s evolving in coming years. They also said that the FY22 (2021-22) revenue and profit numbers of Byju’s will “surprise everyone”. Edited excerpts:

Can you give us a sense of how 2023 is turning out for Byju’s because for startups in general, the year has started off on a weak note with many companies laying off in masses?

Raveendran: 2022 has been a tough year for us. So 2023 can only be better for us. We are fast moving towards sustainable long-term growth, with strong fundamentals. So 2023 is going to be a much, much better year for us in terms of both India as well as some of the core segments which we have started scaling up in other markets.