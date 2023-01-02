 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cockroaches in demand as unicorns catch a cold this funding winter

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

After a tumultuous 2022, as investors and founders gear up for an uncertain 2023, it will be interesting to see who wins the race--mythical unicorn beasts or grounded, immune cockroaches that can outlive a nuclear war

In November, Priyanka Bansal (name changed), founder of an edtech company, was looking to raise about $12 million in Series A funding. Bansal was confident about getting more than one term sheet and the valuation she was demanding.

Her thesis was simple: early-stage funding was still not hit by the much-talked-about funding winter, and her startup was catering to higher education and upskilling, a niche among edtechs that was hot even this year, when startups confronted a funding winter.

As central banks globally raised interest rates to stem inflation that accelerated amid the Russia-Ukraine war in Europe, throwing financial markets into turmoil, funding to startups dried up.

Startups in India raised close to $41 billion in equity rounds in 2021, which meant that companies had a lot of cash on their books. But funding slowed down consistently since the first quarter of this year amid the macroeconomic headwinds.

In 2022, Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital funding dropped to $25.9 billion, according to data collated by private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies. In the last three quarters of 2022 in fact, funding halved to $18.1 billion over the same period of 2021, the data showed.

“Series A and early-stage rounds were active even this year, and investors were looking for sectors that were growing,” said an advisor to Bansal’s company, requesting anonymity.