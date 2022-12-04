 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chiratae-backed Healthifyme latest startup to resort to layoffs, 150 staff sacked

Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

HealthifyMe said the decision came as the company’s growth did not match expectations. In India, technology startups have let go off close to 18,000 employees this year

(Image Credits: SourceCon)

Chiratae-backed healthtech startup Healthifyme has laid off 150 employees, about 15 to 20 percent of its workforce, to focus on profitability amid "changing market dynamics", the company has said.

HealthifyMe said the decision came as its growth did not match its expectations and hiring activity at a time when many new-age startups had let go of employees to shrink costs with uncertainty around how long the funding winter would last.

"We have had to take the tough decision to let go 150 of our team members. Like much of tech, growth hasn't kept pace with expectations and hiring," the company said in a statement on December 4.

Healthifyme has joined a growing list of technology companies resorting to layoffs amid macroeconomic headwinds. In India, technology startups have let go of close to 18,000 employees since the start of 2022.

News agency Inc42 first reported the sackings on December 3 at Healthifyme, saying employees from SME (subject matter expert), quality analytics, product, and marketing roles were affected.

“We are also undergoing an evolution with our new vision around metabolic health (HealthifyMe 2.0) which requires different resources. In view of this and changing market dynamics, it made sense for us to steer toward profitability, despite a comfortable runway,” Healthifyme added.