Can edtech unicorn Vedantu pull an Aakash with Deeksha buy?

Mansi Verma
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Faced with falling demand for online classes, Vedantu is betting on a hybrid strategy, where it plans to offer online and offline coaching in rural and lower-tier towns at a lower price point.

K-12 (Kindergarten through 12) and test prep edtech unicorn Vedantu, last month, picked up a majority stake in offline test preparation platform Deeksha for $40 million, in an attempt to strengthen its hybrid play.

This acquisition comes at a time when consumer-facing K-12 edtech startups, including Vedantu, are struggling with falling demand as offline classes have opened up after the pandemic.

With its core vertical, online K-12, witnessing a fall, Vedantu decided to hedge its bet with hybrid learning by acquiring Deeksha, a brick-and-mortar education company.

Co-founder and chief executive officer Vamsi Krishna told Moneycontrol acquiring Deeksha is an “aggressive” move by the unicorn, which has been less aggressive in terms of acquisitions, compared to larger rivals such as Byju's and Unacademy.

"On one hand we are looking at where all we can consolidate and rationalise, given the situation externally but that does not mean that we are not aggressive on growth. This (acquisition of Deeksha) again is a very aggressive growth strategy for us to double down on where we believe growth will come," said Krishna, in an interview with Moneycontrol at the time of its acquisition of Deeksha.

Vedantu’s competitors including SoftBank-backed Unacademy and India’s newest and the only profitable edtech unicorn Physicswallah have set up their offline centres in coaching hubs of India this year in a bid to diversify revenue streams amid falling demand for online learning. Vedantu, too, opened a ‘hybrid’ coaching centre, in July this year in Muzaffarpur.