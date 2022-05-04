Bits to Billions: The Meesho journey from zero to a $5 billion valuation

Welcome to the second episode of our brand new show, Bits to Billions: The Unicorn Story, where we take you through the journey of some of India’s most prominent and successful entrepreneurs. In this episode, online commerce firm Meesho’s founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal speak to Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth about Meesho’s journey from a social commerce channel to a mainstream e-commerce player, where a majority of its sale comes from direct channels, pitting it against Flipkart and Amazon