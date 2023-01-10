 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BharatPe gets in-principle approval from RBI to operate as online payment aggregator

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

A payment aggregator provides payment services to merchants and e-commerce sites by accepting payment instruments from customers. They pool the funds received from customers and transfer them to merchants after a certain time.

Fintech unicorn BharatPe has received an in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA). A 100 percent-owned subsidiary of the company, named Resilient Payments Private Limited, has won the approval.

In December, digital payment processing firm Worldline ePayments India and fintech startup Paysharp had also received in-principle authorisation from the RBI to act as a PA.

In the last few months, several other fintech players, including Open, Infibeam, and Cashfree, got the nod for the PA licence.

Their services include facilitating integrated payment options such as transactions of cash and cheque and online and offline touchpoints, besides allowing bank transfers for merchants without the need to set up accounts directly with a bank.

In a new set of guidelines in March 2020, the RBI said all PAs have to be authorised by it.