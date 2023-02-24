 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon to integrate logistics network, SaaS products with ONDC

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Other e-commerce and fintech players who have committed to join ONDC include Meesho, Snapdeal, Shiprocket, Paytm and PhonePe

E-commerce major Amazon announced on February 24 that it will integrate its logistics network and suite of SaaS products with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an interoperable e-commerce protocol backed by the Indian government.

“This will be Amazon’s initial collaboration with ONDC as we continue to explore other potential opportunities for stronger integration between the two in future,” the company said in a statement.

The open network seeks to increase e-commerce penetration in the country to 25 percent in the next two years, reaching 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers through the network, while hitting the $48-billion mark in terms of the gross merchandise value.

Dynamic pricing, inventory management and optimisation of delivery cost are the three important pillars that ONDC is banking on to reduce the cost of doing business for everybody, including retailers.