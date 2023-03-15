 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup 20 working on communique to form one global definition for startups

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Startup20 has been formed to deliberate on ways to strengthen the global Startup ecosystem and to act as the voice of the global Startup ecosystem bringing together varied stakeholders on a common platform.

Startup20, a new official engagement vertical that has been formed for the first time under the  India's G20 presidency in 2023, will be working towards forming a communique that delivers a globally accepted definition of what a ‘startup’ is along with other terms related to the industry, said Chintan Vaishnav, Startup20 India Chair & Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog on March 14.

“Beginning this vertical was an important move in G20. Conversations on Startup activity have always went on but under different heads of G20. However, startups have become a huge ecosystem and Start Up 20 will be able to represent their voice on a global stage,” he said.

Through this, the government aims to create an environment by which start up ecosystems around the world can work together, harmonize ecosystems, and create opportunity for startups much greater than they have right now, he added.