SpiceJet significantly restructuring balance sheet: Ajay Singh

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

The airline will also be having a significant number of dedicated cargo aircraft, he said, adding that the cargo business has helped the airline pay off its liabilities.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh on Monday said the airline is significantly restructuring its balance sheet and will aggressively push for fleet expansion.

Last month, the airline announced that Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire a 7.5 per cent stake in the airline by converting outstanding dues as well as snap up shareholding in the cargo business.

Besides, it is set to tap the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) route to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.