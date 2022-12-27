 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SpiceJet shareholders' approve re-appointment of Ajay Singh as director

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

At the annual general meeting, the shareholders also gave their nod for the adoption of audited financial statements for financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet

Shareholders of SpiceJet approved the re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director of the no-frills airline.

At the annual general meeting, the shareholders also gave their nod for the adoption of audited financial statements for financial year ended March 31, 2022.

In a regulatory filing, the carrier said the re-appointment of Singh as a director liable to retire by rotation was cleared by the shareholders with requisite majority.

Currently, Singh is the Chairman and Managing Director of the no-frills airline.

Singh was originally appointed as director on November 4, 2004 and subsequently resigned on August 27, 2010. Thereafter, he was appointed as Managing Director of the company on May 21, 2015.

The budget carrier is facing multiple headwinds and reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore in the June quarter due to an adverse impact of high fuel prices and rupee depreciation.