Skye Air, Redcliffe Labs begin drone diagnostics delivery in Uttarakhand

Dec 07, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

Skye Air Mobility, a New Delhi-based drone startup, in collaboration with Redcliffe Labs, launched drone flights on December 6 to transport diagnostic test samples from Uttarkashi to Sahastradhara (Dehradun) in Uttarakhand in just 90 minutes.

The same distance by road takes 6-8 hours and around 12 hours during landslides.

Redcliffe Labs will operate daily flights for the collection of routine and specialised test samples. The drones will fly between Skye Air's hubs in Uttarkashi and Dehradun. The hubs will be connected further and will transmit real-time flight information to Skye Air's Central Command Centre in Gurugram.

"Given Uttarkashi's hilly terrain, the region has limited connectivity that consequently acts as a barrier to accessibility of high-quality diagnostic services,” said Dheeraj Jain, founder of Redcliffe Labs.

Jain claims that with these drone deliveries, residents will no longer need to travel to larger cities for diagnostic needs.