Singapore Airlines, Tata Group in talks over integration of Vistara and Air India

Reuters
Oct 13, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

"The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it was in confidential discussions with India’s Tata Group regarding a potential deal which may involve the integration of Vistara and Air India.

However, it added the discussions were ongoing and no definitive terms were agreed upon yet.

Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the remaining 51% is owned by the Indian conglomerate.

Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

