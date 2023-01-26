 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Short seller attack shows risks of going global for Adani empire

Bloomberg
Jan 26, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

Sure enough, the global spotlight has arrived — but not the sort he craved.

Adani Group

Gautam Adani was on top of the world, diversifying his conglomerate into everything from green energy to media as his fortune soared by $40 billion last year, and mounting ambitious expansion plans from Israel to Morocco.

Sure enough, the global spotlight has arrived — but not the sort he craved.

The world’s fourth-richest man is now the target of Hindenburg Research, a US short seller, which characterized his meteoric rise as the “the largest con in corporate history” in a voluminous Jan. 24 report. It led to a $12 billion wipeout for Adani investors in a day — an extraordinary turnaround in fortune for a group of stocks, many of which led gains in the S&P BSE 200 Index last year.

While the ports-to-power giant has refuted the report — published on the day it was opening a $2.5 billion share sale for institutional investors — the charges are at best a reputational hit to the nascent global ambitions of the once-shy, self-made billionaire. At worst, it may turn away global investors from whom Adani is seeking broader legitimacy and overseas funding.