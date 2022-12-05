 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short-form video creators dominate YouTube India's top creator list for 2022

Vikas SN
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

YouTube unveiled its 2022 list of top creators, breakout creators, and women breakout creators along with a yearly recap of the top 10 trending videos, music videos and short videos in the country

If you are a YouTube creator in India, short-form content is the way forward for subscriber growth in the future.

That's the key takeaway from YouTube's annual list of top creators in the country, based on the number of subscribers gained in 2022.

The Google-owned platform, on December 5, announced its 2022 list of India's top creators, breakout creators, and women breakout creators, along with a yearly recap of the top 10 trending videos, music videos, and short videos.

About half of the top 20 creators have made only short videos in the past year, a Moneycontrol analysis of the list provided by YouTube shows.

Several other creators have been prolific with minute-long videos while also making a few long-form videos in the past year. Only a single creator in the list solely focused on long-form content.

In response to a Moneycontrol query, YouTube said this list is based on the number of subscribers gained in India this year. It excludes artists, brands, media companies, and children's content, with a single channel per creator.