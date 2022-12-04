A year on YouTube: 'Sasta Shark Tank' and other viral videos of 2022

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted by ashish chanchlani vines)

It is the time of year-end round ups and YouTube has released its list of the most popular videos and creators in India in 2022. Read on to find out more.

Waring: The videos contain coarse language.

The number one trending video in India was "Age of Water", posted by the account Round2Hell. It is a dystopian comedy tackling the subject of water shortage.

A parody of Shark Tank India, called Sasta Shark Tank, was the second most popular video, collecting 56 million views in eight months.

YouTuber Carry Minati roasting "weird Indian food trends" was the third on the list with 33 million views.

Among music videos, Srivalli and Sami Sami from the movie Pushpa and Arabic Kuthu were the most popular. Oo Antava was seventh while, Pakistani smash-hit Pasoori was ranked eighth among top music videos.

Short content makers dominated YouTube's list of top creators in 2022. The top three were Shorts Break (over 15 million subscribers), Gulshan Kalra (17.9 million subscribers) and Akshay Nagawadia ( 14.7 million subscribers).

Check YouTube's complete 2022 wrap here.

Among streaming platforms Spotify has also released its list of top music choices to 2o22.

In India, Arijit Singh was the most-streamed artiste, followed by Pritam, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and Shreya Ghoshal.

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Sidhu Moose Wala were the sixth and eighth most-streamed artistes India.

The top trending songs were Dhillon's song Excuses, Pasoori by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, Kesariya (from Brahmastra) by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, ShubhMusic's No Love and Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A.

Spotify users were also able to view and share round-ups of their own playlists in 2o22.