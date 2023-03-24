 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

SEO skills earn the most in freelance projects: Report

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Internet marketing, structural engineering, Swift, and mobile app development are also among the top five highest-paying skills in freelance projects

Across the world, design jobs such as UX Design, Photoshop and Illustrator were the highest-paying freelance category at the high-end, with freelancers being able to earn up to $263,571 in one year.

People with SEO — search engine optimisation — skills earn the highest in freelance projects with an average of $2,463 a project in India, according to data by Freelancer.com, shared exclusively with Moneycontrol.

The SEO skill category is broad and can encompass a variety of different projects, from hiring freelancers to write SEO-friendly content to more technical practices such as website audits and optimisation.

Other than SEO, internet marketing, structural engineering, Swift, and mobile app development are among the top five highest-paying skills in freelance projects.

Further, the five most popular jobs for Indian freelancers are graphic design, PHP, HTML, website design and photoshop.