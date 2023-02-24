 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Semiconductor talent ecosystem already exists, now focus on owning IP in India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

From the 2023-24 academic year, the Indian higher education system and the skilling ecosystem will start focusing on creating and producing world-class semiconductor engineers and semiconductor technicians, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The government in December 2021 initiated the India Semiconductor Mission to realise its ambition of making the country a semiconductor powerhouse. The government is now also focusing on semiconductor design, and as part of this, the Semicon India Future Design Roadshow is being flagged off in Bengaluru on February 24 to attract startups.

Speaking to Moneycontrol in Bengaluru, Union Minister of State of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar touched upon the plan going forward in designing semiconductors in India, the recent loan app ban, the age of consent for minors in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, and more. Edited excerpts:

How many companies have signed up for the semiconductor design-linked incentive (DLI)? Is there any focus on helping semiconductor design startups?

The big backstory on this has to be well understood, that post-COVID there is almost a redrawing of the semiconductor world order and there is a new semiconductor world order that is emerging. And it is the same for the electronics space as well.