Seeing positive results for lithium exploration in Australia: NMDC director

Amritha Pillay
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

NMDC has been exploring for lithium at its Mt Bevan mine in Australia, situated 200 km away from the city of Perth.

State-run miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is optimistic about the company's ongoing lithium exploration in Australia, a company official has said.

"We are seeing positive results," said DK Mohanty, director - Production for NMDC, commenting on the lithium exploration process at the Australian mine.

Further, in case an economical find is made, the mined material is expected to be shipped to India, a second NMDC official said.