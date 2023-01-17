 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
See a big opportunity in India, in terms of mid-tier single-digit growth: PwC global chairman Bob Moritz

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

In an interview after the release of a global survey of CEOs, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz and India Chairman Sanjeev Krishan spoke about the opportunity in India currently.

Bob Moritz and Sanjeev Krishan with Chandra R Srikanth.

A global survey of CEOs by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), released at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, showed that this is the most pessimistic that business leaders have been regarding economic growth. As per the survey, 73 percent of them expect global economic growth to decline over the next 12 months.

Sitting down for an interview with Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth after the survey’s release, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz and India Chairman Sanjeev Krishan spoke about the opportunity in India currently, why the country may have a higher growth rate, and why it’s not about replacing China but gaining market share.

Edited excerpts:

Your survey says 73 percent of CEOs around the world believe global economic growth will decline over 12 months and I think what's more worrying is that 40 percent of CEOs don't believe their organisations will be economically viable in 10 years, if they do not transform. What's really driving this pessimism, because economists we've been speaking to here are talking about a polycrisis decade? Is that playing into your assumptions?

Bob Moritz: It's clear that the pessimism on the economy is driven by primarily two things. First, the macroeconomic environment that we're seeing, which is the result of what we've done over the last couple of years when you think about fiscal and monetary policy issues, the issues of COVID, supply chain challenges, etc. So you're dealing with inflation, interest rates and volatility in a big way. That does result also then in potentially certain asset classes being negatively impacted. You can look around commodities, housing and, for that matter, stock markets. 

The second thing that's important is the geopolitical uncertainty. In the past few years that was primarily focused on China-US and the relationships over five-six years, but it's much bigger than that. As we think about the role of the Middle East, particularly with energy now, the Russia-Ukraine issue being contained and whether it can be contained to just that, and equally as important the elements of how organisations and countries are going to deal with some of these big macro issues. Because right now, they're dealing with them on a fragmented basis. 