Sebi shortlists 4 bidders to deploy web intelligence tool to boost surveillance of social media, other platforms

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Through this, the regulator would probe violations of various securities laws by individuals, groups and other entities.

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday shortlisted four entities, including Amtrak Technologies and ESF Labs, for deploying a "web intelligence tool" to increase surveillance of social media and other online platforms.

Apart from Amtrak Technologies and ESF Labs, the other two entities shortlisted are Lab Systems (I) Pvt Ltd and Pelorus Technologies Pvt Ltd, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its notice.

This came after Sebi, in September, invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from solution providers to implement, install and maintain a 'web intelligence tool'.

Noting that the internet usage has risen exponentially over the last few years, which resulted in production of immense amounts of unstructured publicly available data on the web, Sebi had said this unstructured data has the potential to provide deep investigation insights about various entities, individuals, groups and topics related to violations of various securities laws.

Manual extraction and analysis of massive amounts of unstructured publicly available data in order to reveal actionable insights is usually time consuming, tedious and has limited efficacy.