Sebi issues notices to Essel Group's Amit Goenka, 7 others in Shirpur Gold Refinery fund diversion case

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday issued interim order-cum-show-cause notices against Shirpur Gold Refinery, its erstwhile chairman Amit Goenka, promoter Jayneer Infrapower and Multiventures, and five others for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company and violating other rules.

Shirpur is a part of the Subhash Chandra Goenka led-Essel Group and has been taken to NCLT under IBC by its lenders. Amit Goenka was non-executive chairman and director of Shirpur till 2021-22.

The interim order has been passed against Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd (SGRL), its promoter Jayneer Infrapower and Multiventures, and six individuals — Amit Goenka (chairman), its directors Mukund Galgali, Vipin Choudhary, Dineshkumar Kanodia, and its CFOs Shravan Kumar Shah and Ashok Sanghvi.

The family members of Subhash Chandra, including his son Amit Goenka, are the shareholders in Jayneer, as per Sebi.