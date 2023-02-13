 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC may uphold Bombay HC order quashing the write-off of YES Bank AT1 bonds, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

YES Bank has reportedly challenged the Bombay HC order on the write-off of AT1 bonds, which brought relief to investors.

The Supreme Court (SC) is likely to uphold the Bombay High Court’s order in the Yes Bank additional tier 1 (AT1) bond case, the hearing of which is likely to start by next week, experts said on February 13.

Last month, the Bombay High Court (HC) had quashed the decision to write off Yes Bank AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore, providing relief to the investors.

“We are extremely positive about this case and expect that like the High Court, the Supreme Court will also rule in favour of bond-holders,” said Srijan Sinha, an advocate for the association of bond holders.

Upon a quick reading of the HC order, Aman Avinav, Partner, Phoenix Legal, said the judgment is well reasoned and doesn't call for any interference.