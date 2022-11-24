 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds

Nov 24, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST

The bank's Executive Committee of the Central Board will meet on November 29 to consider raising funds through infrastructure bonds

State Bank of India (SBI) is considering to raise funds through issuance of infrastructure bonds worth up to Rs 10,000 crore during FY23, the country's largest lender said in a regulatory filing on November 24.

The total issuance includes Rs 5,000 crore greenshoe, and the bonds will be issued through public issue or private placement, SBI said.

The state-owned bank's Executive Committee of the Central Board will meet on November 29 to consider raising funds through infrastructure bonds.

SBI's Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara yesterday said that the lender is expected to maintain its asset quality even though loan growth is higher.

In the July-September quarter, SBI's gross non-performing assets (NPA) eased to 3.52 percent from 3.91 percent in Q1FY23 and 4.9 percent in Q2FY22. Similarly, net NPAs dropped to 0.8 percent in September 2022 quarter from 1 percent in June 2022 quarter and 1.52 percent in September 2021 quarter.

The bank also recorded credit growth at 19.93 percent year-on-year in July-September.

