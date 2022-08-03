Saving for retirement: How to earn 50,000/month from National Pension Scheme (NPS)

If you want to get a monthly pension of Rs 50,000 from NPS, you need to back-calculate the corpus requirement based on the 40% annuity rule. If you only use the mandatory 40% NPS corpus for purchasing annuity, then at an annuity rate of 6%, you need a Rs 2.5 crore NPS corpus. Of this, 40% or Rs 1 core will be used for purchasing annuity. This annuity (at 6%) will generate Rs 6 lakh yearly or Rs 50,000 monthly pension. Remember, this is when only 40% corpus is used for annuity purchase. You then also get Rs 1.5 crore (remaining 60%) as lump sum tax-free withdrawal. The numbers will change for different annuity rates. Watch the video to make this work for you