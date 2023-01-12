 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung India served show-cause notice by DRI: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

The DRI, in the notice, has asked why a penalty should not be imposed against the senior management of the company. It has also issued a notice to PwC and an associate director, who was questioned during the probe.

SIEL had hired PwC for classification of the network equipment, which is under scanner.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has issued a show cause notice to Samsung India Electronics (SIEL), The Economic Times reported on January 12. The agency has asked the South Korea's Samsung Electronics why it should not recover the Rs 1,728.47 crore along with interest for alleged customs duty evasion, according to the report. The notice was issued by Nhava Sheva Customs earlier this week, it added.

The issue pertains to alleged misdeclaration and misclassification of remote radio head (RRH), a networking device, by Samsung India to avail undue exemption of basic customs duty, the report said. SIEL had hired PwC for classification of the network equipment, which is under scanner.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The DRI, in the notice, has also asked why a penalty should not be imposed against the senior management of the company. Reportedly, it has also issued the notice to PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PwC) and an associate director, who was questioned during the probe. SIEL, PwC have 30 days to reply to notice.

SIEL and PwC did not respond to the queries sent by ET till press time.