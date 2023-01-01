RK Krishnakumar, Ratan Tata's trusted aide and former Tata Sons director, passes away

Tata Group veteran and former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar passed away in Mumbai on January 1, due to cardiac arrest, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said adding that they "will sorely miss him".

A confidant of Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, Krishna Kumar remained a member of Tata Administrative Service and continued to serve in Ratan Tata's consultancy firm, RNT Associates, and with the group's other charitable trusts, which hold 66 percent stake in Tata Sons.

Expressing his condolences, N Chandrasekaran said, "R. Krishnakumar was a veteran Tata leader who made an enormous contribution to the Tata Group over his lifetime. I had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being. He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives. We pray for his departed soul and will sorely miss him."

Krishnakumar, well known as K K, contributed to Tata Group in several ways. His contributions were known as several acquisitions of Tata Group, including the £271 million buy-out of Tetley in 2000, which not only catapulted Tata Global Beverages to the No. 2 spot among the world's tea makers but also brought the group and India Inc to the international stage. He was also at the helm of Indian Hotels as Vice-Chairman till 2013.

In 2009, the central government awarded Kumar the fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian Trade and industry.

KK had joined the Tata Group in 1963, fresh out of the Presidency College in Chennai. His first posting was at Tata Industries and from there he moved to different Tata entities-Tata Global Beverages, Indian Hotels (owns the Taj chain), and Tata Sons.

