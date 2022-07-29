Reliance Digital launches 'experiential' flagship store in Delhi

Reliance Digital, the consumer durables and electronics arm of Reliance Retail, announced on July 29 the launch of an experiential flagship store in New Delhi's South Ex-II. The store, spread over four floors, offers a wide range of electronic products along with a slew of personalised services.

The Reliance Digital South Ex-II store boasts multiple experience zones for smartphones, laptops, audio, home appliances, etc. “In line with its motto of ‘personalising technology’, Reliance Digital has deployed at the store, a team of knowledgeable tech advisors and relationship managers who are adept at understanding the needs of the consumer and helping them choose a product best suited to their need and budget,” the company said in a release.

At the “first-of-its-kind” store inaugurated by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Brian Bade, the Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Digital, consumers will be able to avail offers such as five percent instant discount on all credit cards along with assured gifts and freebies on every purchase during the inaugural period.

Additionally, the highest shopper of the day will get an iPhone 12, every day. Other offers include iPhone 13 at Rs 59,900, a 65 UHD Android TV at Rs 49,990, gaming laptop at Rs 49,990, and 13-place dishwasher for free on purchase of a side-by-side refrigerator. These offers are valid till August 1, 2022.

The ground floor of the Reliance Digital South Ex-II store has a laptop zone featuring a wide variety of laptops from various brands, a TV zone featuring various TVs across price ranges and brands — including a special rollable TV from LG, and a full-fledged gaming arena where customers will be able to try their favourite games before purchasing them.

Reliance Digital said in the release that there is also a “first-of-its-kind Laser TV zone and a special lifestyle space by Samsung with ultra-premium product displays, which allows the customer to experience the products and make informed purchase decisions. There is a New Zone too, which is an area designated for launching the latest technology products with an enthralling product display system.”

The first floor of the store has a mobile experience zone, featuring a range of phones catering to every customer segment, a smart-home experience zone, and an audio zone featuring music systems, sound systems, and headphones. The third and fourth floors will display home appliances, including kitchen equipment, refrigerators, washing machines, and cleaning devices.

Speaking about the store launch, Bade said: “The Reliance Digital South Extension - II store is exclusive and special in more ways than one. It is not just an electronics store, but an embodiment of our commitment to offer our customers the finest in the world of technology in a sophisticated and delightful environment. Because ultimately, it is not just about buying a product, but experiencing it to the core.”

