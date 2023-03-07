 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Reimagining agriculture: How Cropin’s tech stack is sowing gains for farmers

Darlington Jose Hector
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Many Indian farmers are now seeing themselves as entrepreneurs, as technology plays an increasingly significant role in improving crop yield and profits

Cropin co-founder and CEO Krishna Kumar.

Note to readers: Humans of Tech is a column that is designed to give the readers a ring-side view of all the exciting tech advancements carried out in India’s high-end labs and start-up garages while also delving into what makes these technologists tick

For Gangavalli Naga Suresh, a farmer from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, reading about rising debts and farmer suicides, is disturbing and baffling in equal measures. He believes technology can offer solutions for many of the problems that growers, especially small farmers.

“It’s usually very difficult to convince farmers to use technology but my father was open to the idea and we flourished,” Suresh tells Moneycontrol. He has been working with Syngenta, growing hybrid corn seeds on his farm.

Syngenta provides him with the tech application suite developed by Cropin, an agritech firm. As a result, Suresh says he has been earning 30 percent more profits annually, with the yield rising significantly after he turned to tech tools