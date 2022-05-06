Valuers, structural engineer appointed for Chintels Paradiso project in Gurugram; builder submits relief plan

Gurugram’s Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has appointed two valuers to assess the market price of flats in Chintels Paradiso, where ceiling collapses destroyed seven apartments.

“They will evaluate the interiors of the flats in D tower where the collapse took place. They will also evaluate the market price of the flats as per the day before the accident to help in chalking out a refund option if required,” Gurugram district town planner RS Batth said.

Batth said DTCP had asked Chintels, the builder, to come out with measures required to give relief to the affected people. The builder submitted a relief plan on May 4 and DTCP will now examine the options that Chintels has proposed.

The department has also appointed a structural engineer who will work under the guidance of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

“We have also appointed the structural engineer as per the committee under the chairmanship of the additional deputy commissioner. The structural engineer will be working under the guidance of IIT Delhi. An IIT Delhi team will be visiting the Chintels site within the next five days for the collection of preliminary samples,” Batth said.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109 collapsed on February 10, triggering the collapse of the floors in flats directly below until the first floor. The Haryana government ordered a structural audit, besides forming a district-level committee to probe the matter.

According to Chintels Paradiso resident welfare association president Rakesh Hooda, about 50 families shifted out to rented accommodation after the incident.

At present, the builder is bearing the cost of the rent, but it’s not clear for how many months this arrangement will continue, said RK Rana, one of the residents who moved out.

Chintels said it has taken measures to provide relief to the affected residents of tower D and has reassured the residents of other occupied towers.

“The owners of the seven flats who were impacted in Tower D have been given a permanent alternative apartment of the same size in Paradiso in Towers A and B. Once we have the go-ahead, we will complete the registration process,” the builder said in a statement. “The remaining residents of Tower D, whose apartments were not directly damaged have been shifted to other towers of Paradiso. They have also been given a choice to either wait and shift back to the same apartment once repairs have been completed or shift permanently to an alternative apartment of the same size in Chintels Serenity.”

It said tower E, F, G and H were not directly affected by the incident but owing to residents’ concerns over safety, the builder has provided them with alternative accommodation.

“These 20-odd residents have been provided with three months’ rent in advance, a settlement fee of Rs 40,000 as they have to move out temporarily, along with the packers and movers charges. We will also continue to pay their rent until the audit report comes, which ranges between Rs 22,000 and Rs 30,000, depending on the size of the flat. Our teams are constantly in touch with the residents and we are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support,” it said.