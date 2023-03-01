Supertech Upcountry project: YEIDA cancels allotment of 2 plots over non-payment of dues

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has cancelled the allotment of two plots assigned to developer Supertech for non-payment of dues of Rs 86 crore.

According to YEIDA officials, these plots were allotted to the realty firm for its Upcountry Township project in Sector 17A of YEIDA. The plots are a commercial plot measuring 13,750 square metres and another for institutional use measuring 25,000 square metres.

“Supertech Upcountry project of Sector 17A has dues of Rs 86 crore in the form of pending lease rent and additional compensation to farmers. Because of these dues the authority has cancelled two plots of the builder,” a YEIDA official told Moneycontrol.

The official said that the authority would likely approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to realise the revenue after auctioning these plots so that homebuyers of the project can be given some relief.

Ashish MIshra