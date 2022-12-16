 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YEIDA holds draw for 477 residential plots, targets revenue of Rs 165 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

According to officials, as many as 64,258 applicants participated in the draw. The event was live streamed with applicants sitting in different countries watching the exercise.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), on December 16, held a draw for 477 residential plots across five different sectors, a move that is expected to fetch the Authority revenues of approximately Rs 165 crore.

According to Authority officials, as many as 64,258 applicants participated in the draw held under RPS (Residential Plot Scheme) 06 for plots located in sectors 16, 17, 18, 20, and 22D.

YEIDA is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Yamuna Expressway Project and allied development in the region. It is responsible for residential, commercial, and industrial development along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

Officials said the draw was conducted for different categories of plot sizes, which included plots of 60 square metre (sqm), 90 sqm, 120 sqm, 200 sqm, 300 sqm, 500 sqm, 1,000 sqm, and 2,000 sqm.

“The maximum number of applications — 34,106 — were received for 262 plots of 120 sqm each, followed by 10,461 applications for 56 land parcels of 300 sqm. The Authority aims to get a revenue of around Rs 165 crore from these draws,” a YEIDA official told Moneycontrol.

Officials said the list of successful allottees will be uploaded on the Authority’s website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com soon.

