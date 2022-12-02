 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC may have to hand over Amrapali Group’s management to UP govt if financial issues not resolved: Receiver

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

The Amrapali matter was listed before the bench on December 2 for fixing the next date of hearing. The case will now be taken up on December 8.

The court receiver for the Amrapali case, Attorney General R Venkataramani, on December 2 informed the Supreme Court that if the issues pertaining to raising finance for construction of completion of housing units are not resolved at the earliest, he would have to request the apex court to direct the state of Uttar Pradesh to take over construction and management of the embattled company.

Venkataramani informed the court that he is facing opposition from Noida and Greater Noida authorities in generating funds for the stalled Amrapali  projects and that both the authorities have taken a stand that unused FAR (floor area ratio) should not be sold, he told a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi.

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities have opposed the proposed sale of the unused FAR, while Venkataramani has supported it, saying it will help generate more funds. Venkataramani had submitted more funds were needed to complete the stalled projects and, despite the payment made by home buyers, sale of unsold inventories and bank loans, the amount collected will be very less as compared to funds required for completion of pending projects and therefore they need to sell unused FAR.

In October, senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, appearing for the two authorities, had submitted that subdivision of plots is not allowed and that approval of homebuyers was required for the same after the court receiver had suggested that unused and additional FAR be sold.