Kolte Patil Developers launches two redevelopment projects in Mumbai; aims Rs 410 crore revenue

Pune-based listed real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd (KPDL), on March 2, announced the launch of two redevelopment projects in Mumbai with an aim of strengthening its residential portfolio in India's financial capital. The two new launches in the western suburbs of Mumbai, named K52 in Khar and Alora in Kalina, Santacruz, have a revenue potential of Rs 110 crore and Rs 300 crore.

K52 in Khar is a luxurious bespoke residential tower with 20, 2BHK residences. The project includes four podium-level floors, in addition to 12 habitable floor spaces, spread across 1,252 square meters (sq mt).

It is located right opposite Khar Gymkhana, close to Carter Road and Pali Hill, offering unmatched connectivity to high street retail, hospitals and educational institutions. The carpet area of each residence is approximately 844 sq.ft, with a ticket size of Rs 6 crore+, the company said in a statement.

The company currently has one redevelopment project named Vaayu in the Borivali area of Mumbai ongoing since over a year. Moneycontrol had reported in August 2022, about the company’s plans to launch two more projects in Mumbai's Khar and Kalina areas in the next few days.

Moneycontrol News