Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Pollution threat looms from estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris

When the 100-metre-tall twin towers will be razed down today, it will leave behind 300 metres of dust and almost 80,000 tonnes of debris. While the dust cloud may take almost 10 minutes, the debris are expected to take three months to be cleared, said Uttkarsh Mehta, Partner - Edifice Engineering, the company involved in the demolition of twin towers.

According to environmentalists, air pollution is a concern for residents as well as authorities. We are still unsure what the air quality levels will be on the day of the blast.

The environmentalists added that they have tried to get projections but nobody can clearly confirm what the pollution levels will be or how much dust will be generated. A lot will depend on the weather.

LIVE Updates: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Around 500 police, traffic personnel deployed in Noida ahead of demolition

Read: Noida twin towers demolition: Dust may cause serious health hazards for workers

At a meeting held on August 26, the Noida Authority detailed the steps that are being taken to mitigate dust and air pollution. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has installed six manual ambient air quality monitoring stations to keep a check on the air quality. The authorities will also keep a watch on the air quality from three AQI monitoring stations that will feed live data.

Watch: Twin Tower Demolition LIVE | Noida Supertech Twin Towers To Be Demolished Within 9 Sec

It said that the Noida Authority will deploy anti-smog guns at 15 places and a water tanker will be attached to each of them. The authority has also deployed four mechanical sweeping machines and 100 cleaning staff. It said that the dust-affected road, footpath, central verge and plants/ trees will be cleaned using 50 water tankers. The horticulture department has also lined up three tankers for cleaning trees in parks and the central verge.

Around 50,000 tonnes of debris will be used for filing the pit of the towers, while the remaining 30,000 tonnes will be transported to Noida's construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80 where it will be processed scientifically. This will be around 1,200-1,300 truckloads.

Read: Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Things to remember as residents of neighbouring societies vacate homes

Edifice Engineering, which is carrying out the demolition, hopes to extract around 4,000 tonnes of TMT bars and iron from the debris which they will sell as scrap. It will be a mode of revenue for Edifice. It may take around a month for the company to extract steel and iron from the rubble. Only after that, the debris will be sent to the Sector 80 plant. The C&D plant can process around 250-300 tonnes of debris every day.

Also read: Noida twin towers: Nod to Supertech structural audit report sets stage for demolition