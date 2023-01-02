 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

MC Explains: Will the re-schedulement policy for the payment of builders' dues help developers &amp; homebuyers

Ashish Mishra
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Both developers and homebuyers said the scheme will not be of much use. Developers say the relief is paltry. Homebuyers say registrations should not be stalled as they’ve paid up.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting a meeting with stakeholders earlier this year.

At their respective board meetings on December 28, the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) approved a policy to re-schedule the payment of builders’ dues, and also relaxed the time-extension charges.

According to officials of both these authorities, the move is aimed at providing relief to developers, making it easier for them to clear their dues. They said the decision will also benefit homebuyers.

Developers had earlier requested the authorities to help address the woes of the real estate sector and relax the terms for the payment of dues.

Real estate experts had mixed feelings about the decision. Some said the policy would help some developers shed their defaulter tag and help start stalled registrations, which will be beneficial for homebuyers.

However, developers said the scheme will not help as many builders are unable to pay the initial 20 percent of the outstanding. Instead, developers demanded a one-time settlement scheme to clear their dues.
Homebuyers were also not much enthused by the move as they said that they would benefit only if registrations started.

The policy

Ashish Mishra
Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol