MahaRERA allows deregistration of a real estate project by developers with conditions

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on February 10 issued an order formally allowing developers to come ahead and deregister a real estate project.

The MahaRERA has, however, laid down a few conditions which will have to be fulfilled by the developer, in case he or she wants to discontinue its construction.

In the order issued by MahaRERA, it said that under Section 34 of the RERA Act, one of the functions of the Authority (MahaRERA) is to register and regulate real estate projects and real estate agents registered under the Act, and whereas, there are instances where developers who have registered their real estate projects are unable to commence and complete the construction of the same.

The MahaRERA has listed several reasons including lack of funds, projects economically not viable, litigations filed, disputes/family disputes, and changes in planning government/planning authority notifications as reasons for developers wanting to deregister a real estate project.

Mehul R Thakkar