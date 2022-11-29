 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra authorities ask housing societies to issue NOCs for installation of EV charging points within 7 days

Mehul R Thakkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

A separate electricity connection for charging EVs is aimed at enhancing the EV adoption rate in Mumbai, where private vehicles rely on home chargers for up to 80% of their needs

Representative Image

Maharshtra Cooperative Housing Societies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) have been asked to grant no objection certificates (NOCs) to Electric Vehicle (EV) owners for installing EV charging points on society premises within seven days of the date of application.

The directive by the registrar of cooperative housing societies comes in the wake of several EV owners complaining that they failed to get permission from the housing societies for installing charging points.

The Maharashtra government launched the Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 in June 2021. This policy addresses the concerns of various stakeholders in the EV ecosystem by outlining the infrastructure development, demand and supply-side financial and non-financial incentives to tackle the high upfront cost to facilitate a higher EV adoption rate and to increase production capacity.

The policy also has a provision for NOCs issued by a housing society/RWA to an individual EV owner for installing a private EV charger.

A separate connection for charging EVs is aimed at enhancing the EV adoption rate in Mumbai, where private vehicles rely on home chargers for up to 80% of their needs.

The directive issued reads: "As installation of an EV charging station is a de-licensed activity, any individual who wishes to install an EV charger is free to do so. An NOC (template provided in Annexure-II) should be granted by the housing society/RWA to any EV owner that wishes to set up a charging point within the building premises. The housing society/RWA should grant NOC to the EV owner within seven days from the date of application (template provided in Annexure-I)."