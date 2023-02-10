 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Luxury real estate deals on fire; Welspun Group chairman buys penthouse in Mumbai for Rs 230 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 10, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

Real estate experts anticipate more deals in the uber luxury space, especially on account of changes introduced in Budget 2023

A few days after 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore were bought by family members and associates of Radhakrishna Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts that runs the D’Mart chain of stores, in Mumbai last week, Welspun Group chairman B.K. Goenka has purchased a penthouse for Rs. 230 crore.

The price Goenka paid for purchasing the penthouse in the same project as Damani makes it probably the country’s single most expensive sale of an apartment.

Property brokers say that they expect strong closures for the remaining units in the project at rates above the current deal and the last registered deal, adding that they expect the sales momentum to pick up.

They say that the uber-luxury market will be on fire until March 31, 2023. This is on account of a provision introduced in Budget 2023, announced on February 1, that was expected to have an impact on the sale of such properties from April 1.