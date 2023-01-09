 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lukewarm response to industrial plot scheme prompts Noida Authority to again extend deadline for bids

Ashish Mishra
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

According to officials, there are 6-7 plots where less than three applications have been received. Hence, the date was extended. The rules say that at least three applications should be received against each plot for the process to move to the next stage of e-bidding.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting a meeting with stakeholders earlier this year.

The lukewarm response evinced by the Noida Authority for its industrial plot scheme on January 9 has forced an extension of the last date of acceptance of applications by a week, the Authority officials said.

According to officials, 18 industrial plots have been included in the scheme. These are located in sectors 80, 162, and 164 of Noida.

They said that there are a number of plots where less than three applications were received per plot, as a result of which the date was extended. As per the rules, at least three applications should be received against each plot for the process to move to the next stage of e-bidding, officials said.

The scheme for allotment of the 18 industrial plots was launched on December 7 last year. The last date for submission of applications was December 29. But it was given a rollover of seven days, and that period ended on January 9, which has now been extended again.

“Out of the total 18 industrial plots, there are six-seven land parcels where we have received less than three applications. So, according to the rules, we have again extended the scheme by seven days. Now the last date of registration is January 16 and the date for submission of final bid is January 18,” a Noida Authority official told Moneycontrol.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that if bidders remain less than three against any plot even after the second extension of time, then the Authority will organise an e-bidding.