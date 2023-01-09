Lukewarm response to industrial plot scheme prompts Noida Authority to again extend deadline for bids

The lukewarm response evinced by the Noida Authority for its industrial plot scheme on January 9 has forced an extension of the last date of acceptance of applications by a week, the Authority officials said.

According to officials, 18 industrial plots have been included in the scheme. These are located in sectors 80, 162, and 164 of Noida.

They said that there are a number of plots where less than three applications were received per plot, as a result of which the date was extended. As per the rules, at least three applications should be received against each plot for the process to move to the next stage of e-bidding, officials said.

The scheme for allotment of the 18 industrial plots was launched on December 7 last year. The last date for submission of applications was December 29. But it was given a rollover of seven days, and that period ended on January 9, which has now been extended again.

“Out of the total 18 industrial plots, there are six-seven land parcels where we have received less than three applications. So, according to the rules, we have again extended the scheme by seven days. Now the last date of registration is January 16 and the date for submission of final bid is January 18,” a Noida Authority official told Moneycontrol.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that if bidders remain less than three against any plot even after the second extension of time, then the Authority will organise an e-bidding.

“We are hopeful that more bidders will apply as the date has been extended,” the official said. Under the scheme, the Authority is offering 18 industrial plots measuring between 913 square metre (sq m) and 20,139 sq m in sectors 80, 162, and 164. The maximum number of 13 plots are located in Sector 164, four in Sector 162, and one plot in Sector 80. There are two plots of an area of 20,139 sq m, three of an area above 18,000 sq m, four of 10,000 sq m, and four of 1,000 sq m. The scheme also has five plots of area 913 sq m, 1,536 sq m, 3,130 sq m, 11,744 sq m and 17,703 sq m, the Authority noted. The reserve price for the 913 sq m plot is Rs 1.7 crore, Rs 1.8 crore for the plot of 1,000 sq m, Rs 3.29 crore for the plot of 1,536 sq m, Rs 5.8 crore for the plot of 3,130 sq m, Rs 17.99 crore for the plot of 10,000 sq m, Rs 21 crore for the plot of 11,744 sq m, Rs 32 crore for the plot of 18,000 sq m, Rs 31.2 crore for the plot of 17,703 sq m, and Rs 34.6 crore for the plot of 20,139 sq m. Officials said that interested parties can register and obtain user ID and password on the portal https://property.etender.sbi, and thereafter make an online deposit of a non-refundable and non-adjustable processing fee of Rs 23,600, (including GST), separately against each plot for participation in the e-auction on or before on 16 January, 5 pm.

Ashish Mishra

