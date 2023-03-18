 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 1 BHK turns bigger post Covid-19

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 18, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Apartments with taglines such as ‘BIG 1 BHK’, ‘1 BHK Spacia’ and ‘1 BHK Luxury’ offer 1 BHK of 400-500 sq ft, up from 270-375 sq ft earlier. Post Covid-19, buyers are looking for dwelling units with more space and better amenities, say developers.

Real estate developers Moneycontrol spoke to said that post pandemic the preferences of homebuyers have changed and they are now looking for bigger apartments, and are not falling for a bigger configuration in small sizes. (Photo: Mehul R Thakkar)

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, famous for its matchbox-sized apartments, seems to have found a fascination for larger 1 BHK apartments, post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Real estate developers have started advertising such projects with taglines such as ‘BIG 1 BHK’ or ‘1 BHK Spacia’ or even ‘1 BHK Luxury’. Thus, the size of a conventional 270-375 square feet (sq ft) 1 BHK apartment has now increased to above 400 sq ft, and in some cases even above 500 sq ft, along with its prices.

For homebuyers in the affordable segment, 1 BHK apartment is the preferred choice. One of the developers constructing such flats is the Rustomjee Group. This Mumbai-based listed developer is constructing 1 BHK apartments of over 400 sq ft.

“We have two variants of 1 BHK apartments ― Smart 1 BHK measuring 326 sq ft carpet and Large 1 BHK of 445 sq ft ― for our Rustomjee Bella project in Bhandup, which is one of the largest 1 BHK apartments in the Bhandup west market. The price difference is about Rs 20 lakh, with the smart 1 BHK being (about) Rs 87 lakh,” Boman Irani, Managing Director of Rustomjee Group told Moneycontrol.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show