Hiranandani exploring 3 plotted developments, to enter redevelopment of old buildings in Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

The company is also looking to launch two luxury projects in Powai where it has 13 acres of unused land.

The relaxations in the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules are helpful and will boost redevelopment not only in South Mumbai but even in other parts of the city, said Niranjan Hiranandani.

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group plans to venture into the redevelopment of old buildings, for which it is exploring opportunities in the suburbs and south Mumbai.

The group also plans to launch three plotted development projects in Alibaug, Khandala near Mumbai and in Chennai to capitalize on demand for second homes post-Covid-19. Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, told Moneycontrol.

The company is also looking to launch two luxury projects in Powai where it has 13 acres of unused land, Hiranandani said.
These announcements come in the backdrop of the company announcing an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and plans to construct 1 million sq ft in its upcoming township in Panvel near Mumbai.

The land for the project was purchased by Hiranandani in 2008. It plans to construct apartments ranging from 1,2 and 3 BHK in the range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

