Haryana issues notice to engineer, architects over Chintels Paradiso tower collapse

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, has issued a show-cause notice to the structural engineers and architects of Chintels Paradiso, a housing society in Gurugram, over the collapse of a portion of tower D in the society, on February 10, 2022.

On February 10, 2022, two women were killed after the ceilings of several flats in tower D of Chintels Paradiso collapsed.

The show-cause notice, dated April 13, 2023, said that the certificates and documents filed by the architects for plan approvals and occupancy certificates seem to be “false, incorrect and misleading”.

There was no immediate response from those who were served notices or from Chintels India Private Ltd.

Ashish Mishra