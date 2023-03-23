Haryana govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders on suspension of stilt-plus-four-floor building plan approvals

Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department has sought objections and suggestions from the public and stakeholders on a temporary ban on construction of stilt-plus-four-floor residential buildings to decide its course of action in the matter.

They can offer their feedback on the issue until April 6, 2023. The proposed ban comes in the backdrop of complaints by residents of the northern part of Chandigarh who are resisting the administration’s practice of converting single residential units into apartments.

According to government officials, the suggestions have been invited on the recommendations of an expert committee formed by the government to examine issues pertaining to the construction of such buildings in Haryana.

The Haryana government had on February 23 kept in abeyance the approval of fresh building plans of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings on residential plots. The ban would also include applications pending approval.

