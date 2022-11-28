 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gurugram complex owners claim no access to facilities, developer denies charge

Ashish Mishra
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

The builder is said to have revised the project plan in 2019 without seeking mandatory consent from flat owners.

Residents protesting at Central Park-2 society in Gurugram.

Residents of Bellevue Central Park-2 in Sector 48 of Gurugram have alleged they have been denied access to almost all facilities in the complex, including green areas and the club, even 12 years after taking possession of their flats.

They also claimed the builder revised the project plan in 2019 without mandatory consent from the existing flat owners.

The developer denied the allegations and has said the facilities were handed over to the society over a decade ago and the residents’ welfare association failed to maintain them.

Hundreds of residents of Central Park-2 staged a protest on November 27 to demand access to the amenities and to oppose “wrongdoings” by the builder.

Prabhat Bhardwaj, president of the Bellevue Central Park-2 residents’ welfare association, alleged that the builder has barred the entry of residents to the area where amenities such as the club, green walking spaces, swimming pool, and parks are located.

“The builder has erected a wall and separated the single licensed project into two, which is against the law. By doing so, the builder is not allowing 402 flat owners of towers 1-9 to access facilities like the club, green spaces, swimming pool, and gym, among others,” Bhardwaj told Moneycontrol on November 28.

