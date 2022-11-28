Gurugram complex owners claim no access to facilities, developer denies charge

Residents of Bellevue Central Park-2 in Sector 48 of Gurugram have alleged they have been denied access to almost all facilities in the complex, including green areas and the club, even 12 years after taking possession of their flats.

They also claimed the builder revised the project plan in 2019 without mandatory consent from the existing flat owners.

The developer denied the allegations and has said the facilities were handed over to the society over a decade ago and the residents’ welfare association failed to maintain them.

Hundreds of residents of Central Park-2 staged a protest on November 27 to demand access to the amenities and to oppose “wrongdoings” by the builder.

Prabhat Bhardwaj, president of the Bellevue Central Park-2 residents’ welfare association, alleged that the builder has barred the entry of residents to the area where amenities such as the club, green walking spaces, swimming pool, and parks are located.

“The builder has erected a wall and separated the single licensed project into two, which is against the law. By doing so, the builder is not allowing 402 flat owners of towers 1-9 to access facilities like the club, green spaces, swimming pool, and gym, among others,” Bhardwaj told Moneycontrol on November 28.

He alleged the developer revised the project plan in 2019 without getting the consent of the flat owners. "The builder is using his money and muscle power to suppress the voice of the residents," Bhardwaj alleged. He said the park opposite tower 1 has been changed into a site for a primary school and at another park near tower 7, where an open gym is located, a crèche is to be constructed. Similarly, a dispensary is being built in the area opposite tower 7-8 and the existing 5-metre revenue road between towers 1-6 and 7-9 has been converted into an 18-metre wide sector road, Bhardwaj alleged. "All secondary services like primary school, crèche and dispensary have been dumped on the side of towers 1-9, which is illegally divided from the main project despite being a single licence project," Bhardwaj alleged. Responding to the allegations by the residents, the developer said it was saddened by the "continuous maligning" of the project by some people with vested interests by misusing the RWA forum. "The apartments with all the facilities like swimming pool and multiple games courts, among others, were delivered and handed over more than a decade ago. But the RWA has failed to maintain these facilities and could not continue even the AMC of lifts despite depleting the IBMSD (interest bearing maintenance security deposit) fund, which was more than Rs 11 crore at the time of handover by Central Park," the developer, which goes by the name Central Park, said in the statement. The builder said the wall was constructed to ensure the safety of the residents and labour due to deep excavation work and ongoing construction at the site. "The matter pertaining to the construction of the wall is currently sub judice," the Central Park spokesperson said in the statement.

