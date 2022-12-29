 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties buys 9 acres in Gurugram for housing project with sales potential of Rs 2,500 cr

Dec 29, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

With easy access from the Golf Course Road Extension, the project would include about 1.6 million square feet of premium residential realty.

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has acquired approximately 9 acres of land in Gurugram in an outright purchase for a housing project with a sales potential of Rs 2,500 crore, the company said on December 29.

It said the project would include about 1.6 million square feet of premium residential realty.

The land parcel is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as the Southern Peripheral Road, a statement issued by the real estate developer said.

Golf Course Road Extension is one of the most premium micro markets in the National Capital Region (NCR) with quality residential, corporate, and retail assets.

GPL, however, did not divulge details about the seller and the land value.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO Designate, Godrej Properties, said that Gurugram was an important market for the company and they were happy to add this city-centre land parcel to their portfolio.

“Golf Course Road Extension is an established and premium micro market with good civic and social infrastructure. We aim to build premium residential spaces with best-in-class amenities. This project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Gurugram over the next several years, and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence in key micro markets,” Pandey said in a statement.

