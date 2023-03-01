 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Embassy group, Columbia Pacific Communities to invest Rs 165 crore to develop homes for elderly

Souptik Datta
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

While Columbia Pacific Group plans to launch 4-5 projects every year across India for a total investment of about Rs 1,000 crore, the Embassy Group is looking forward to launching five projects in southern India.

US-based Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC) and real-estate developer Embassy Group have announced the launch of Serene Amara, a senior living project in southern Bengaluru for a combined investment of Rs 165 crore.

The project is spread across an area of 2.44 acres. It will house 239 apartments inside Embassy Spring township, which is approximately 288 acres.

The 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK units are priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.48 crore.

Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, said that the maintenance charges for each family will be about Rs 12,500 per month.